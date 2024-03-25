Tasty treats on International Waffle Day at Edinburgh's Duck & Waffle restaurant at St James Quarter
With Monday, March 25 International Waffle Day for 2024, what better way to mark the occasion than trying out an Edinburgh restaurant's special waffle menu?
Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter is offering a two-course Waffle Week menu to customers to mark International Waffle Day this year.
The menu, running until March 29, includes a choice between mascarpone and wild garlic pesto or chicken and waffle for the main. With pudding offerings of knickerbocker glory or tiramisu.
I plumped for the hearty chicken and waffle option, a feast of food served on a cornbread waffle, with fried chicken, pickles, coriander and topped with Frank's Red-Hot Sauce Butter. Now, I would never mix waffle and chicken at home, why would anyone? But this truly was a taste sensation that I never knew I needed in my life!
For the pudding, I chose an old favourite from my childhood - a knickerbocker glory - albeit it with a waffle twist. This filling pudding is served with millionaire's shortbread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dark chocolate and buttermilk waffle squares. Although I had to take a breather halfway through this tasty treat, I managed to devour the entire pudding, much to my surprise!
All in all the waffle week menu at Edinburgh's Duck & Waffle by the restaurant's executive chef Lucia Greguosova is well worth a try, but please don't wear tight-fitting clothes when you try to eat what I had!
Watch the above video to see how I got on with Duck & Waffle's waffle week menu.
