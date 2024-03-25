Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Monday, March 25 International Waffle Day for 2024, what better way to mark the occasion than trying out an Edinburgh restaurant's special waffle menu?

Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter is offering a two-course Waffle Week menu to customers to mark International Waffle Day this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu, running until March 29, includes a choice between mascarpone and wild garlic pesto or chicken and waffle for the main. With pudding offerings of knickerbocker glory or tiramisu.

I plumped for the hearty chicken and waffle option, a feast of food served on a cornbread waffle, with fried chicken, pickles, coriander and topped with Frank's Red-Hot Sauce Butter. Now, I would never mix waffle and chicken at home, why would anyone? But this truly was a taste sensation that I never knew I needed in my life!

The tasty knickerbocker glory at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, part of the St James Quarter restaurant's waffle week menu.

For the pudding, I chose an old favourite from my childhood - a knickerbocker glory - albeit it with a waffle twist. This filling pudding is served with millionaire's shortbread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dark chocolate and buttermilk waffle squares. Although I had to take a breather halfway through this tasty treat, I managed to devour the entire pudding, much to my surprise!

All in all the waffle week menu at Edinburgh's Duck & Waffle by the restaurant's executive chef Lucia Greguosova is well worth a try, but please don't wear tight-fitting clothes when you try to eat what I had!