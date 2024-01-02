Edinburgh's Camera Obscura has welcomed its one millionth visitor since Covid. Picture: Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is celebrating welcoming its one millionth visitor since reopening its doors in July 2020 following the Covid lockdown.

The Capital’s oldest purpose-built visitor attraction said the achievement not only signified a “triumphant recovery” for the tourism industry but also demonstrated the enduring appeal of one of the city's most iconic attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, close to Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile features five floors and over 100 interactive illusions suitable for all ages. Visitors also see a demonstration of the 170-year-old Camera Obscura and enjoy outstanding panoramic views of the city from the Rooftop Terrace.

It is rated a five-star attraction by VisitScotland and last year was the seventh most visited paid attraction in Scotland. It is open from 8am to 10pm during peak seasons, the longest opening hours of any attraction in Edinburgh, in order to meet visitor demand.

General manager Andrew Johnson said: "Welcoming one million visitors since our reopening has been an incredible journey. We are immensely grateful for the support of our guests and the dedication of our team. This milestone not only marks our resilience in the face of challenges but also the enduring magic and wonder that Camera Obscura & World of Illusions brings to Edinburgh."