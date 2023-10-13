News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trams: 20 stars our readers think should voice tram announcements in Edinburgh

Suggestions for potential Edinburgh tram announcer from our readers
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST

With Oasis star Liam Gallagher set to be the voice of trams in Manchester making announcements on journeys in the city, we asked our readers who they would like to see do tram announcements in Edinburgh.

And they didn’t disappoint, with some great suggestions including stars of TV and film, authors, footballers and musicians. And with the help of AI, some of you even suggested using the voice of Edinburgh’s most famous son, the late, great Sir Sean Connery.

Dozens of our readers suggested Fife-born author Sir Ian Rankin should do the tram announcement in Edinburgh. The Rebus writer, who lives in Edinburgh's Meadows, has the perfect smooth voice to update tram passengers as they head across the city.

Dozens of our readers suggested Fife-born author Sir Ian Rankin should do the tram announcement in Edinburgh. The Rebus writer, who lives in Edinburgh's Meadows, has the perfect smooth voice to update tram passengers as they head across the city.

Despite sadly passing away in October 2020, Sir Sean Connery was a popular choice to be the voice of Edinburgh's trams, with the help of AI. Reader Tom Halpin said: "The late Sir Sean Connery. I’m sure AI would be able to do it." Sir Sean is pictured above with wife Micheline, donning full Highland dress and wearing his medal after he was formally knighted by the Queen during a investiture ceremony, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Despite sadly passing away in October 2020, Sir Sean Connery was a popular choice to be the voice of Edinburgh's trams, with the help of AI. Reader Tom Halpin said: "The late Sir Sean Connery. I'm sure AI would be able to do it." Sir Sean is pictured above with wife Micheline, donning full Highland dress and wearing his medal after he was formally knighted by the Queen during a investiture ceremony, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

One of the few women suggested by our readers, 82-year-old Edinburgh-born actress Hannah Gordon was put forward by our readers as a good choice to be the voice of the trams in Edinburgh. Evening News reader June Carcary-Stuart said: "She was born in Edinburgh in 1941 and has a beautiful speaking voice, she would be perfect."

One of the few women suggested by our readers, 82-year-old Edinburgh-born actress Hannah Gordon was put forward by our readers as a good choice to be the voice of the trams in Edinburgh. Evening News reader June Carcary-Stuart said: "She was born in Edinburgh in 1941 and has a beautiful speaking voice, she would be perfect."

The man of many voices, Edinburgh-born 62-year-old impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner was a popular choice with our readers. Paddy O'Connell said: "Rory Bremner - he could change his voice depending on the area the tram is travelling through."

The man of many voices, Edinburgh-born 62-year-old impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner was a popular choice with our readers. Paddy O'Connell said: "Rory Bremner - he could change his voice depending on the area the tram is travelling through."

