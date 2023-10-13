And they didn’t disappoint, with some great suggestions including stars of TV and film, authors, footballers and musicians. And with the help of AI, some of you even suggested using the voice of Edinburgh’s most famous son, the late, great Sir Sean Connery.
1. Sir Ian Rankin
Dozens of our readers suggested Fife-born author Sir Ian Rankin should do the tram announcement in Edinburgh. The Rebus writer, who lives in Edinburgh's Meadows, has the perfect smooth voice to update tram passengers as they head across the city. Photo: John Devlin
2. Sir Sean Connery
Despite sadly passing away in October 2020, Sir Sean Connery was a popular choice to be the voice of Edinburgh's trams, with the help of AI. Reader Tom Halpin said: "The late Sir Sean Connery. I’m sure AI would be able to do it."
Sir Sean is pictured above with wife Micheline, donning full Highland dress and wearing his medal after he was formally knighted by the Queen during a investiture ceremony, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: David Cheskin/ PA
3. Hannah Gordon
One of the few women suggested by our readers, 82-year-old Edinburgh-born actress Hannah Gordon was put forward by our readers as a good choice to be the voice of the trams in Edinburgh. Evening News reader June Carcary-Stuart said: "She was born in Edinburgh in 1941 and has a beautiful speaking voice, she would be perfect." Photo: Colin Templeton
4. Rory Bremner
The man of many voices, Edinburgh-born 62-year-old impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner was a popular choice with our readers. Paddy O'Connell said: "Rory Bremner - he could change his voice depending on the area the tram is travelling through." Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty