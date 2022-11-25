If you fancy a small break away, why not jump on a train and be in another major UK city within hours enjoying a change of scenery?
We’ve been looking at some of the best cities to visit by train, and what you can do when you are there with friends or family.
1. Birmingham
Fresh from welcoming thousands of visitors from around the world for the Commonwealth Games, the UK's second city is a great place to visit for a day away. Including Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Cadbury World, Symphony Hall , Aston Villa's Villa Park Stadium Tour or the Birmingham Hippodrome.
Photo of the Bullring in the city centre, by John Devlin.
Photo: John Devlin
2. Dundee
With an average train journey time of an hour and a half from Edinburgh, Dundee is the perfect city for a day trip from the Capital, which you will enter via the famous Tay Bridge on the train. Attractions include Discovery Point which documents the history of the royal research ship RRS Discovery. There is also the V&A Dundee, which opened by the shore in 2018 and admission is free. Other places to visit include Dundee Law, the hill which overlooks the city, as well as the nearby Glamis Castle, The McManus: Dundee's Art Gallery and Museum, and Verdant Works (also known as Scotland's Jute Museum), which explores the impact of the industry on the area.
Photo by John Devlin.
Photo: John Devlin
3. York
Another great place to visit by train, with a journey time of about two and a half hours. Attractions in this historic Yorkshire city which was founded by the Romans include the stunning York Minster cathedral, the National Railway Museum, York Castle Museum and JORVIK Viking Centre. There is also York Racecourse for a fun day at the races.
Pictures is a view of the Minster illuminated at night from the City Walls in York.
Photo: Paul Crossman / Visit York
4. Liverpool
The birthplace of the Beatles, this Mersey Paradise is obviously best known for its numerous attractions linked to the Fab Four, including the Beatles Story visitor attraction, tours of the city and the Cavern venue where they first rose to fame. You could also take a tour of Anfield, the famous home of Liverpool FC, jump a ferry across the Mersey, or visit the city's rejuvenated Albert Docks, where there are various museums, including the British Music Museum next to the Liver Building, as well as restaurants and bars to enjoy, and the M&S Bank Arena where you could enjoy a concert. One fun fact a lot of people don't know about Liverpool is that it has more public statues than any other UK city. It takes around five hours to get to Liverpool by train, changing at Preston.
Photo: KQ