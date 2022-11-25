4. Liverpool

The birthplace of the Beatles, this Mersey Paradise is obviously best known for its numerous attractions linked to the Fab Four, including the Beatles Story visitor attraction, tours of the city and the Cavern venue where they first rose to fame. You could also take a tour of Anfield, the famous home of Liverpool FC, jump a ferry across the Mersey, or visit the city's rejuvenated Albert Docks, where there are various museums, including the British Music Museum next to the Liver Building, as well as restaurants and bars to enjoy, and the M&S Bank Arena where you could enjoy a concert. One fun fact a lot of people don't know about Liverpool is that it has more public statues than any other UK city. It takes around five hours to get to Liverpool by train, changing at Preston.

Photo: KQ