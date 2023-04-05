Edinburgh University students have rejected calls for campus venues to go vegan by 2027. The vote, put forward by the student-led Plant-Based University (PBU) of Edinburgh campaign, aimed to take “decisive action” against climate change through a “just and sustainable transition to plant-based catering”. It was also pushing for locally sourced ingredients where possible and carbon footprint calculations on food, in addition to an increased choice for those with dietary requirements. However, students this week voted against the motion, despite similar ones being passed in Stirling, Cambridge, Queen Mary’s and Birmingham universities.

Reacting to the result, 19-year-old campaign member Emily Kemp said: "This is a setback in our strive for climate justice, but not one we will allow to stop us. Going plant-based is a step that must be taken; it is only a shame that it will not happen sooner. If Edinburgh's students are so far unconvinced that animal agriculture is wrecking our planet and would rather take the words of those with a vested interest in concealing the truth, then we will continue to work to change that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students’ Association president Niamh Roberts said: "Our student council is the democratic decision-making body for the Students' Association, and any student can submit a proposal to be considered at Council. All of our students are welcome to attend council meetings to discuss and vote on the motions that have been submitted, with the aim of improving the student experience at the University of Edinburgh.

The student-led Plant-Based University of Edinburgh campaign group.

“The Students’ Association facilitates these conversations, but the power ultimately lies in students’ hands. For the vote on Plant-Based meals, as we do with all votes, we used our democratic processes to ensure fairness and encouraged students to participate in the topics that matter to them.”

The Plant-Based Universities campaign is a nationwide initiative of students who are pushing for their universities and student unions to adopt 100% plant-based catering. The group argues universities have an obligation to follow the scientific research they produce, detailing the environmental impacts of animal farming and fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad