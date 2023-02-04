Edinburgh views: Here are 10 spots with the best views of the city in Edinburgh
If you are looking for that perfect vista – here’s where you need to go
We all know that Edinburgh is one of the world’s most beautiful cities and so it's no surprise that people travel from all across the globe to visit and see its famous sights.
If you’re out and about in the city and looking for the best place to take it all in, we have got you covered.
Here are 10 places where you can see the best views in Edinburgh.
