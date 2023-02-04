If you are looking for that perfect vista – here’s where you need to go

We all know that Edinburgh is one of the world’s most beautiful cities and so it's no surprise that people travel from all across the globe to visit and see its famous sights.

If you’re out and about in the city and looking for the best place to take it all in, we have got you covered.

Here are 10 places where you can see the best views in Edinburgh.

1 . Calton Hill One of the most iconic views of the city - any time, day or night, sun or rain, you will see a truly breathtaking view of Edinburgh from up here.

2 . Arthur's Seat Not the easiest place to reach for everyone, but for those who are able, the top of Arthur's Seat offers panoramic views of our fair city.

3 . Edinburgh Castle A lot of places on this list aren't always easily accessible, but this one is, and is a real beauty. Even if you aren't going into the Castle itself, the Esplanade is free to go to and offers very dramatic views.

4 . Blackford Hill Another one that's slightly harder to get to - but you are rewarded with the views of that sweet sweet Edinburgh skyline.