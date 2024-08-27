1 . Sir Sean Connery

Perhaps Edinburgh's most famous son of all time, Sean Connery made the James Bond role his own in the hit blockbuster spy movie series, starring in seven Bond films between 1962 and 1983. Born in the city in 1930 and brought up in the Fountainbridge area, the actor also starred in a host of other hit movies during his career, including Indiana Jones, The Rock, The Hunt for Red October and The Untouchables - for which he received an Oscar for best supporting actor. He passed away in 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. | National World Photo: Andrew Milligan