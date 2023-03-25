It certainly feels like Spring is properly in the air and the snow is behind us. Make sure you’re prepared this week, here is the weather forecast for Edinburgh this week day by day.

Sunday will start off bright and sunny, without a cloud in the sky around 9 am. It doesn’t last however, and midday sees the clouds roll in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain will eventually start around 1 pm, getting heavier around 3 pm, though clears up an hour later. The sun will make a final appearance around 7 pm, just before it sets.

Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like day by day this week

Monday will see the sun return in full force. Bright and beautiful all day, with highs of 7C and less than 5% rain. There will be little wind, and the sun will set around 7.40 pm.

The Met Office warns that there might be a little frost or iciness from over night on Monday, but it shouldn’t last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday in contrast is all about the rain.

The rain is due to start mid morning, around 10 am and continue all day, not stopping until later into the evening. As the day before, there will be temperature highs of 7C.

Wednesday, much like Tuesday, is damp. It starts off dry, though not bright with some cloud cover.

The rain will start around 1 pm, and although the sun will peak out later in the afternoon, around 4 pm, it will not stop raining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday is another joyous combination of rain and sunshine.

It will again start off dry and cloudy, and the rain and sun will appear at the same time with bright, spring showers from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Friday is almost identical to Thursday, with spring showers, bright and rainy.

There will be temperature highs of 11C.

Advertisement Hide Ad