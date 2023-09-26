News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Wetherspoons pubs: JD Wetherspoon pub Leith Walk forced to close due to blocked drain

The pub closed its doors on Sunday while the dirty water gets pumped out.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Wetherspoons pub at the foot of Leith Walk has been forced to shut their doors due to a problem with blocked drain causing the pub to flood with sewage water.

It’s understood the problem is being caused by a drain outside the pub located under the tram line, which is forcing dirty water into the pub. A sign was put up telling customers the pub was closed on Sunday, 24 September.

Contractors are working on site to carry out drainage works. But a spokesperson for the owners told the Evening News that due to the drain being situated under the tram line it will ‘not be a quick fix’. The pub is likely to be closed for another day on Monday, September 25 while works continue to drain the water.

Wetherspoons at the Foot of Leith WalkWetherspoons at the Foot of Leith Walk
A spokesperson said: “The pub has been closed due to a Scottish water issue. We have a contractor on site pumping out the water/sewage. There is a collapsed drain in the street directly outside our pub which is causing flooding to our unit. Scottish water is aware but due to it being under the tram line it is not a quick fix. We have a tanker there now trying to drain the water and this is likely to carry on until tomorrow.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said;

“Scottish Water is investigating an issue with a blocked sewer which runs beneath the tramway at the bottom of Leith Walk and is affecting a nearby business property.

We are liasing with Edinburgh Trams to agree a safe way of carrying out the work as soon as possible. While we do this, we will be working with the business to try to maintain the waste water service and enable them to operate.”

