Edinburgh Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory named as world's top ‘hidden gem’ attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory in Edinburgh has been named as the world's top ‘hidden gem’ attraction.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air ranked the top lesser-known landmarks and hidden gem locations by examining the percentage of positive reviews on TripAdvisor for each attraction before ranking them accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chocolatarium, located on Cranston Street, just off the Royal Mile, ranked No.1 in the study, with 99.5 per cent of “Excellent” or “Very Good” reviews.

The Chocolatarium in Edinburgh has been named as the world's top ‘hidden gem’ attraction.

The city centre attraction allows visitors to learn about chocolate, taste it, and make their very own bar to take home.

In second spot was Al Masjid an Nabawi mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, with Chiesa di San Maurizio al Monastero Maggiore in Milan in third place.

Discussing the study, Tamara Vallois, head of communications said: "While most of us may be familiar with the famous landmarks in each country – from the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge – there are a wide range of fantastic destinations that fly under the radar for many travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a hands-on, Wonka-esque chocolate factory adventure in Edinburgh, to a secret chapel, hidden away in an Amsterdam attic. There are plenty of hidden gems for tourists looking for a worthwhile, unique experience."