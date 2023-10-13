Edinburgh Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory named as world's top ‘hidden gem’ attraction
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory in Edinburgh has been named as the world's top ‘hidden gem’ attraction.
Low-cost airline Wizz Air ranked the top lesser-known landmarks and hidden gem locations by examining the percentage of positive reviews on TripAdvisor for each attraction before ranking them accordingly.
The Chocolatarium, located on Cranston Street, just off the Royal Mile, ranked No.1 in the study, with 99.5 per cent of “Excellent” or “Very Good” reviews.
The city centre attraction allows visitors to learn about chocolate, taste it, and make their very own bar to take home.
In second spot was Al Masjid an Nabawi mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, with Chiesa di San Maurizio al Monastero Maggiore in Milan in third place.
Discussing the study, Tamara Vallois, head of communications said: "While most of us may be familiar with the famous landmarks in each country – from the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge – there are a wide range of fantastic destinations that fly under the radar for many travellers.
"From a hands-on, Wonka-esque chocolate factory adventure in Edinburgh, to a secret chapel, hidden away in an Amsterdam attic. There are plenty of hidden gems for tourists looking for a worthwhile, unique experience."
‘’We hope our study has educated travellers on some of the lesser-known attractions found around the world. Our investigation highlights the amazing locations that can be seen and experienced beyond the popular go-to tourist attractions.’’