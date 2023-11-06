Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have always struggled with working from home. In the post-pandemic world remote or hybrid working has become more common. But it can get lonely. I always get much more done when I’m out working away from home in a space with other people. It gives me more energy and it gets me away from distractions at home like washing.

Now I only work at home if I need to have a private conversation. I love getting out and about, being around other people, the music and the atmosphere. It can be a buzz. But when I go to a cafe or a hospitality space to work I want to be sure they are okay with it.

When I found out about the SWURF app which links individuals with spaces including hotels, bars and restaurants I knew I had to get involved. I was the first to sign up to use it. Founder Nikki Gibson has created something amazing. It’s an invaluable tool for workers to find welcoming spaces, meet people and avoid those awkward moments of turning up at venues where you are not welcomed.

Anna Christopherson, left (in orange) with Nikki Gibson, founder of SWURF

The app does that initial research and vetting of places. So when people turn up at a cafe or another venue they can be sure that it’s going to be positive. I’ve seen some places that don’t want people coming in. They will even put tape over plug sockets. Others just don’t have reliable wifi. It can be so awkward going into places and not being sure if they are okay with you being there.

I am a user and a host too. I basically use it for everything, even as a way to find decent hotels. They are so comfy to work from. I’ve discovered a few unusual and unexpected sports through SWURF.

When I signed Boda Bars up as a host and then the Green Room, I knew there were lots of people like me, desperate for welcoming spaces to work. Together with founder Nikki, we have launched a new campaign ‘home for hospo’ to encourage people to turn off their heating, save on the bills and get out of the house and work in a nearby hospitality venue. This will be good for people’s mental health during the darker winter months.

So far we have such a great mix of people using the app. We have an event every month for people who want to come and work together, it’s great to have a bit of company and chat. Lots of people are office-less so they get to have that social interaction. We’re even having a Christmas party. There are so many great places in Edinburgh, some are unusual, some have offers too, like discounts on food or two for one coffee.

We check all the venues so people can be sure they are safe and decent. It brings business to local venues too at times of the day that can be quiet,. The venture has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2021 and it now has 8000 users in Edinburgh. I am chair of SWURF now and a major investor too, along with Gareth Williams, co-founder of Skyscanner.

It is the first business that I have found that really helps this big group of freelancers, remote workers and entrepreneurs sitting at home to find a nice place to work outside of home. After first launching in Edinburgh two years ago the business is expanding to other UK cities. It’s proving really popular and we have already expanded into Leeds, Manchester is next.