Edinburgh woman dies two months after carbon monoxide leak at holiday villa which left husband dead
An Edinburgh woman has died two months after a carbon monoxide leak at a holiday villa in Spain which left her husband dead.
Mary Somerville, 39, was was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being found next to her husband Jaime Carsi, 40, in the villa in Majorca on May 6. The couple had reportedly married just two weeks before the tragedy.
A death notice published on Friday said Ms Somerville, originally from Abriachan in the Highlands, died at Edinburgh’s St Columba’s Hospice on July 2 and a funeral ceremony would be held at Inverness Crematorium on a date to be confirmed.
Mr Carsi, who worked as an investment analyst for Baillie Gifford. The couple were involved in the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA) which brings the city's religious faiths together. They were also involved in Art of Living, an organisation set up by Ravi Shankar to help people relieve stress and anxiety through tools including breathing techniques, social initiatives, meditation and yoga.
Iain Stewart, executive director of the EIFA, posted on Facebook: “Dear Friends. It pains me to share this deeply heart breaking news. My good friend and friend of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association Mary Somerville sadly passed away at the weekend. Many people will know Mary through her role as a teacher in the Art of Living. I will remember Mary for her warm and infectious personality and smile that would light up any room. Please join me in sending prayers to Mary’s family and loved ones. At this time as people of faith we are comforted by the belief that Mary will once again be united with her beloved Jaime.”