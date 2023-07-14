Edinburgh woman dies two months after carbon monoxide leak at holiday villa which left husband dead

An Edinburgh woman has died two months after a carbon monoxide leak at a holiday villa in Spain which left her husband dead.

Mary Somerville, 39, was was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being found next to her husband Jaime Carsi, 40, in the villa in Majorca on May 6. The couple had reportedly married just two weeks before the tragedy.

A death notice published on Friday said Ms Somerville, originally from Abriachan in the Highlands, died at Edinburgh’s St Columba’s Hospice on July 2 and a funeral ceremony would be held at Inverness Crematorium on a date to be confirmed.

Jaime Carsi, 40, was found dead weeks after getting married. Now his wife Mary Somerville has also died.

Mr Carsi, who worked as an investment analyst for Baillie Gifford. The couple were involved in the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA) which brings the city's religious faiths together. They were also involved in Art of Living, an organisation set up by Ravi Shankar to help people relieve stress and anxiety through tools including breathing techniques, social initiatives, meditation and yoga.