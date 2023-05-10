An Edinburgh finance worker has died and his wife is fighting for her life after a suspected gas leak at a Spanish holiday home.

Jaime Carsi, 40, was found dead on Saturday at a villa in Majorca by emergency services and wife Mary Somerville, 39, was found lying unconscious next to him. It has been reported Ms Somerville is in a serious condition in Manacor Hospital.

Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora reported Mr Carsi and Ms Somerville married just two weeks before the tragedy and were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north-east. Tributes have poured in for Mr Carsi, who worked as an investment analyst for Baillie Gifford.

Mr Carsi was a practising Catholic and the couple were involved in the Edinburgh Interfaith Association which brings the city's religious faiths together.

Director Iain Stewart said: "They were just such a warm, open couple – they would light up the room. Jaime was a joy to be around, he was so open, such a kind person - you just felt better about yourself when you were with Jaime. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and all his friends and loved ones. Gone to soon but definitely you will never be forgotten my friend. I can only think that heaven needed another angel. Until we meet again. Much Love from your friend Iain Stewart and everyone at the EIFA family.”

Patti Montella, a close friend of the couple paid tribute to Mr Carsi. "Jaime Carsi came into my life and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London. His smile and spirit are pure love. And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary, it was a match made in heaven."

Mr Carsi described himself online as being from Madrid but it’s understood he moved to the UK as a child and relocated to Edinburgh from London. He was involved in Art of Living, an organisation set up by Ravi Shankar to help people relieve stress and anxiety through tools including breathing techniques, social initiatives, meditation and yoga.