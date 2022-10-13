Edinburgh woman wins Nurse of the Year Award at ceremony for Scottish care-home workers

Gilly Sulabo, who works at Forthland Lodge in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh, was presented with the Nurse of the Year Award. The award recognises a nurse or deputy manager who provides outstanding nursing practice in the care home environment, leading by example and inspiring other staff.

Reacting to her win, Gilly said: “I am so grateful to receive this award and it is really special because it means my colleagues have recognised my hard work and passion to give the residents the best care that they deserve.

Singer and TV personality Michelle McManus presented the Edinburgh-based nurse with a prize at the celebration, which was run by care provider Meallmore Ltd.

Gilly thanked her employers, saying: "Meallmore give you so many opportunities and I have received so much support from my managers and my colleagues, whether that’s in answering a question I don’t know the answer to, or through the staff training. I am really happy working at Meallmore.”

More than 150 members of staff from Meallmore’s 26 care homes across Scotland came together for the 2022 awards ceremony, which recognised employees who have had a significant impact on improving the lives of residents, family members of residents and colleagues. This year, there were 12 award categories, and 1,005 submissions in total - more than double those received for 2021’s awards.

Gerry Hennessey, Managing Director of Meallmore, said: “Recognising the hard work of our staff is extremely important to everyone at Meallmore. These awards are all about celebrating the incredible people at our care company who have made a real difference to the lives of our residents across the country. It gives me great pride to see members of the team showcasing such commitment, and the winners are thoroughly well-deserved.

Edinburgh nurse Gilly Sulabo (centre), who works at a care home in the Restalrig area of the Capital, won the Nurse of the Year award.

“I would like to thank our staff from all 26 of our care homes who go above and beyond every single day to provide the highest standards of care for our residents. The work they do doesn’t go unnoticed and I’m glad we can acknowledge them in this way. A big thank you also goes to Michelle McManus who once again has shown support for the work that we do.”

Michelle McManus said: “Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the Meallmore Staff Awards 2022! I am so pleased I was able to get involved again – as always, these awards for Meallmore staff are so important and it’s great to celebrate all the individuals who show such exceptional dedication to so many people across Scotland. Thank you to the team at Meallmore for inviting me back to be part of this year’s ceremony.”