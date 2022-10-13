Here are the 29 Edinburgh restaurants named in AA Restaurant Guide 2023
The AA has unveiled the top culinary destinations across the UK, as featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023 – and Edinburgh comes out as one of the best cities for foodies.
In total, the Capital has 29 restaurants featured in the prestigious guide.
Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 features over 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.
The guide provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.
Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.
“The restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”
The Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.
