Humza Yousaf led a march from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood on Saturday, joined by thousands of supporters.

Addressing a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament, the SNP leader said he aims to be the First Minister to deliver Scottish independence.

Mr Yousaf told journalists after the rally that approximately 25,000 people attended the Believe In Scotland event.

Delivering a speech outside Holyrood, he told the crowd that Scotland was facing a “cost-of-union crisis” as he made the case for Scotland’s place in Europe, secured through independence.

Government ministers Lorna Slater and Jamie Hepburn also delivered speeches.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 photos of Saturday's Believe In Scotland march in Edinburgh.

