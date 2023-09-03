News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Yes rally photos: First Minister Humza Yousaf marches with 25,000 Scottish independence supporters

Humza Yousaf led a march from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood on Saturday, joined by thousands of supporters.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 10:12 BST

Addressing a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament, the SNP leader said he aims to be the First Minister to deliver Scottish independence.

Mr Yousaf told journalists after the rally that approximately 25,000 people attended the Believe In Scotland event.

Delivering a speech outside Holyrood, he told the crowd that Scotland was facing a “cost-of-union crisis” as he made the case for Scotland’s place in Europe, secured through independence.

Government ministers Lorna Slater and Jamie Hepburn also delivered speeches.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 photos of Saturday's Believe In Scotland march in Edinburgh.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) takes part in a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

1. Man in the middle

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) takes part in a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow

People take part in a Believe in Scotland march and rally in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

2. Believe in Scotland

People take part in a Believe in Scotland march and rally in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf addresses a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

3. Yes man

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf addresses a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow

Co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater addresses a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

4. Lorna Slater

Co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater addresses a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow

