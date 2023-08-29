News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 19 poignant photos showing Edinburgh life during the Second World War

We’ve trawled the picture archives to bring you a selection of photographs that illustrate Edinburgh’s World War II story.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th May 2020, 17:48 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

While Scotland’s capital city was lucky to escape the wholesale devastation witnessed in Clydebank, Coventry and other UK cities with heavy industry, the Second World War had a profound effect on the Capital’s citizens.

From photographs showing the early days of school pupils being taught evacuation procedures and how best to respond to the incoming air raids that would destroy homes and take lives, to the jubilant scenes witnessed on 8th May 1945 – VE Day – we can see the city’s WWII story unfold.

Land mine explosion in 1941 leaves Leith's David Kilpatrick school damaged.

1. David Kilpatrick School damaged, 1941

Land mine explosion in 1941 leaves Leith's David Kilpatrick school damaged. Photo: TSPL

Children playing in air raid trenches at Harrison Park, 1939.

2. Air raid trenches, 1939

Children playing in air raid trenches at Harrison Park, 1939. Photo: TSPL

Women's Land Army parade 1943.

3. Women's Land Army parade, Princes Street, 1943

Women's Land Army parade 1943. Photo: TSPL

Children hear air raid sirens at Tollcross, 1939.

4. Air raid siren, Tollcross, 1939

Children hear air raid sirens at Tollcross, 1939. Photo: TSPL

