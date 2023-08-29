While Scotland’s capital city was lucky to escape the wholesale devastation witnessed in Clydebank, Coventry and other UK cities with heavy industry, the Second World War had a profound effect on the Capital’s citizens.

From photographs showing the early days of school pupils being taught evacuation procedures and how best to respond to the incoming air raids that would destroy homes and take lives, to the jubilant scenes witnessed on 8th May 1945 – VE Day – we can see the city’s WWII story unfold.