Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant orange giraffe statue on Calton Hill was left lying on its side on the ground, after it was torn off of its concrete base.

Edinburgh Zoo took to social media to update locals, writing: “Stand Tall For Giraffes has been taken off the trail temporarily whilst our statue vets work their magic to repair some damage…

“Gentle reminder to protect, value and love our herd while they’re out on the capital’s streets this summer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand Tall For Giraffes, which can be found at the top of Calton Hill, was designed by Loïs Cordelia, who hoped to celebrate wild giraffes in Uganda.

Its orange colour represents Ugandan sunsets, while the patterns on the statue are adapted from authentic Ugandan fabrics, reflecting the vibrant colours of the country.

In July, over 40 eight-foot-tall giraffe sculptures hit the streets of the Capital, as part of Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail. The trail was created to help the city recover after the pandemic.

The statue was removed by Edinburgh Zoo, after it was badly damaged. (Photo credit: RZSS)

Each giraffe model was individually designed by artists and communities to help celebrate Edinburgh’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The giraffes will be on display until August 29. Afterwards, they will be brought together for a final farewell weekend at the zoo in September.