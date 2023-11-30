The giant pandas are set to return to their home country next week

Edinburgh’s beloved giant pandas will be on show one last time today after spending 12 years in the Capital’s zoo.

Pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011 as part of a 10-year exchange programme that was later extended by the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors will be able to see the adorable pair for the last time today before they enter quarantine and depart for China next week. The last day of visiting hours will run between 10.30am and 3.30pm today.

Speaking to the Evening News, Michael Livingstone, senior animal zookeeper said: “There’s definitely a mix of emotions at the moment - we’re starting to get the pandas ready for their flight but as we get closer, we’re starting to realise that we’re coming to the end. A lot of us have worked with them since they first arrived so it’s an odd feeling.”

Mr Livingstone added: “It’s normal for animals to move around in zoos but I think because of how popular these two have been and how much they have been part of our lives - it will be very different without them being here.”

Mr Livingstone said the two giant pandas had differing personalities, with Yang Guang loving his food and interactions with his keepers whereas Tian Tian ‘very much likes her own routine and own way.’ During their stay the pair were part of a breeding programme but despite staff at Edinburgh Zoo attempting artificial insemination on eight occasions the pandas were unable to produce any cubs.

Mr Livingstone said: “A big part of the pandas being here is the conservation work and research that we’ve been able to contribute to and we’ve discovered a lot of information about their reproduction and diet. But it’s been two-fold, the conservation and research effort and also the husbandry side of things, we’ve learnt so much from working with a very specialist species of bear.”

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said, “Yang Guang and Tian Tian have had an incredible impact by inspiring millions of people to care about nature. That added interest in the panda’s departure this year has allowed us to connect many more people with the conservation causes that RZSS is actively involved with, and with nature more generally.

“Through scientific research by our expert veterinary and keeper teams, working alongside the University of Edinburgh, we have made a significant contribution to our understanding around giant panda fertility, husbandry, and veterinary care - which has been of real benefit to efforts to protect this amazing species in China.