Rotana was suffering with cancer which had spread to his internal organs

Edinburgh Zoo has confirmed that sad news that one of its beloved sun bears has died.

Rotana, who has been a part of the zoo for more than a decade after being found in a “tiny cage” in Cambodia, was suffering with cancer that had spread to his internal organs. The illness began to affect the 20-year-old bear’s quality of life, so tvets made the decision to put him to sleep to prevent future suffering.

Edinburgh Zoo has confirmed that, Rotana, one of its beloved sun bears, has died. Photo: Edinburgh Zoo

“Rotana arrived at the zoo in 2010 after being found in a tiny cage in a private home in Cambodia and was rehomed with us as part of our work with Free the Bears.