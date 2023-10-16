News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Edinburgh Zoo confirms death of beloved sun bear who arrived after being found in a tiny cage in Cambodia

Rotana was suffering with cancer which had spread to his internal organs
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has confirmed that sad news that one of its beloved sun bears has died.

Rotana, who has been a part of the zoo for more than a decade after being found in a “tiny cage” in Cambodia, was suffering with cancer that had spread to his internal organs. The illness began to affect the 20-year-old bear’s quality of life, so tvets made the decision to put him to sleep to prevent future suffering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Zoo said: “We are sad to share the loss of Rotana, our male sun bear. Rotana, who was 20-years-old, was suffering with cancer which had spread to his internal organs and was beginning to impact his quality of life.Our charity’s expert vets recommended he be put to sleep to prevent future suffering.

Most Popular
Edinburgh Zoo has confirmed that, Rotana, one of its beloved sun bears, has died. Photo: Edinburgh ZooEdinburgh Zoo has confirmed that, Rotana, one of its beloved sun bears, has died. Photo: Edinburgh Zoo
Edinburgh Zoo has confirmed that, Rotana, one of its beloved sun bears, has died. Photo: Edinburgh Zoo

“Rotana arrived at the zoo in 2010 after being found in a tiny cage in a private home in Cambodia and was rehomed with us as part of our work with Free the Bears.

“Our female sun bear Babu is doing well, and we will be looking to welcome another male in the future to pair with her.”

Related topics:Edinburgh Zoo