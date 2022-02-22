The female goats, who arrived at the Zoo in November, have been named Judith and Janice after a local school competition.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity selected the winning names, which were suggested by students from Dalkeith High School, as they felt they were the perfect match to accompany their male Bagot goat, Patrick.

Jonathan Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “It has been fantastic to get the community involved and highlight the importance of young people and their contribution to our wild world.

“There were so many creative names suggested for our lovely female goats, but Janice and Judith fit so well with Patrick, our male’s name.”

Bagot goats are thought to be one of the oldest goat species in Britain. They are important in conservation grazing, as they are often used to clear invasive scrub and woodland species to promote biodiversity.

