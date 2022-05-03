Edinburgh Zoo’s one-eyed Queensland koala, Goonaroo, dies at 17 following health problems

Edinburgh Zoo have announced the death of their Queensland koala Goonaroo. Photo: RZSS

The 17-year-old, who had been experiencing age-related health problems recently, was put to sleep on the advice of veterinary staff.

In December last year, he underwent an operation to remove his right eye.

Goonaroo hit the headlines in 2013 after fathering the UK’s first ever joey.

Edinburgh Zoo said in a statement: “Goonaroo was a real character who fathered three joeys as part of the international species breeding programme.

“He will be missed by everyone here at the zoo and our thoughts are with all those who cared for him.”

Goonaroo, whose name is Aboriginal for “wood duck”, was born in 2004 at Duisburg Zoo in Germany and came to RZSS Edinburgh Zoo in 2007.

Koalas (Phascolarctos cinereus) are native to eastern Australia and are currently classified as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List.