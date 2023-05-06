1 . Green spaces

Laurrenn MG highlighted the city's green spaces, including Colinton Dell (pictured) as the most underrated thing in Edinburgh. She said: "The parks and green spaces all over the city. In Colinton Dell, you wouldn’t believe you’re in a city still. Having Princes St Gardens and King’s Park in city centre is quite unique. The Water of Leith walkway. So many lovely, green spaces to enjoy." Photo: Phil Wilkinson