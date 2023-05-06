We asked our readers what they think the most underrated thing about Edinburgh is, and they didn’t disappoint, with suggestions including our yummy chippy sauce, the views from Corstorphine Hill and nipping out to Portobello Beach to catch some rays.
Others highlighted the city’s bus service for getting about, free museums to take the kids to and our wonderful green spaces all over Edinburgh, including Colinton Dell, the Meadows and Holyrood Park.
1. Green spaces
Laurrenn MG highlighted the city's green spaces, including Colinton Dell (pictured) as the most underrated thing in Edinburgh.
She said: "The parks and green spaces all over the city. In Colinton Dell, you wouldn’t believe you’re in a city still. Having Princes St Gardens and King’s Park in city centre is quite unique. The Water of Leith walkway. So many lovely, green spaces to enjoy." Photo: Phil Wilkinson
2. Free museums
Margaret Reid highlighted the amount of free museums on the Royal Mile, including the Museum of Childhood (pictured), which she said are 'ideal for families on a budget'. She said an added bonus was having a 'lovely park and King's house at the bottom'. Photo: Contributed
3. Buses
Many of our readers praised the city's bus service. Helen Durham said: "Frequent reliable bus service some people moan but compared to elsewhere it’s really good." Photo: Greg Macvean
4. Arthurs Seat
Many of you mentioned the city centre landmark Arthur's Seat as the most underrated thing about Edinburgh, with Joan Flynn highlighting the views from the top and Michelle McClory calling it "just stunning". While, Richard Cleanasyougo had a question about one specific section of Arthur's Seat - Salisbury Crags, asking "why do they not illuminate them ??" Photo: Colin Hattersley