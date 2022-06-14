The event is held annually in Edinburgh, with taxi drivers taking time off to give a day-out to children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses.

The vehicles, which were decorated with balloons, paraded through Edinburgh city centre this morning, before heading off to towns in East Lothian.

Many locals came armed with water pistols, water bombs and buckets of water to soak the procession of cars.

At a ceremony beforehand, prizes were awarded for best taxi float, best balloon taxi and best fancy dressed child and taxi driver at a ceremony at Edinburgh Zoo, before wowing Edinburgh residents with their creative efforts.

Local driver, Brian Allan, who came dressed as an Oompa Loompa was amongst one of the winners. He received a trophy for his Willy Wonka themed taxi.

The event, which was cancelled for the last two years as a result of the pandemic, has been running since 1947. This year, over 50 taxis and over 100 children took part.

1. Untitled design - 2022-06-14T145115.901.jpg Edinburgh's 74th annual Taxi Outing took place on Tuesday. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. There were smiles and thumbs up all around, as Edinburgh's 74th Taxi Outing began on Tuesday morning. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. The procession of brightly decorated vehicles drove along High Street, grabbing the attention of locals who were passing by. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. This Willy-Wonka themed taxi won a prize for its decorations. Even its license plate was on theme! Photo: Lisa Ferguson