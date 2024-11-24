Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura & World of Illusions was named ‘tourism and hospitality employer of the year’ at the 2024 Scottish Thistle Awards.

The Scottish Thistle Awards honour the very best in the hospitality, tourism and events sector. For over 30 years these awards have celebrated excellence, innovation and collaboration within Scotland’s tourism industry. A total of 19 businesses and individuals were honoured at the national final on Thursday, November 21.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions was recognised for “providing an inspiring and supportive working environment”, with a “commitment to diversity and development opportunities”.

Camera Obscura guide Isaac with the Scottish Thistle award. | Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Scottish Thistle Award for tourism and hospitality employer of the year,” said Andrew Johnson, general manager of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to creating an inspiring and supportive workplace that values diversity and prioritises the development of our team.

“By continually evolving our feedback systems and making training a top priority, we ensure that every member of our staff has the tools they need to succeed. We would like to congratulate everyone who was nominated for an award.”

Steven Walker, chair of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel said: “Congratulations to all our finalists. For over 30 years, the Scottish Thistle Awards have championed the very best of our tourism and events industry. To this day, they continue to shine a spotlight on our countries best, celebrating innovation, collaboration, and hard work.”

Camera Obscura's Andrew Johnson celebrates at the National Thistle Awards 2024. | Carlo Paloni VisitScotland

Around 400 guests attended the special event that marks the culmination of the Scottish Thistle Awards programme for 2024. The evening was hosted by TV presenter Jennifer Reoch and comedian Craig Hill, with entertainment by comedian Susie McCabe.

Camera Obscura was also a finalist in the Climate Action Award category, winning the Edinburgh and East Regional Final in September. The judges commended the attraction’s proactive approach in making use of tools and resources to help understand their carbon footprint and putting plans and targets in place.

The VisitScotland 5-star rated attraction also won the Forth Awards, Visitor Attraction Award 2024, earlier this month.