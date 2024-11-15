Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local heroes and celebrities descended on Edinburgh’s Usher Hall to celebrate The Forth Awards 2024 on Thursday evening (November 14).

A sold-out crowd at the city venue watched as community heroes were awarded for their work in the star-studded event. Winners were also treated to performances from ex-Atomic Kitten member Natasha Hamilton, singer-songwriter Nathan Evans, and 80s synth-pop icons Heaven 17.

Steven MacLellan, a former member of the Army Reserves, took home the Forth Local Hero Award sponsored by the Edinburgh Evening News, after his heroics in saving his neighbours from a tragic gas explosion in Baberton in December 2023.

Murrayside Care Home in Corstorphine was awarded with the Forth Best Workplace Award after manager Suzanne Welsh received hundreds of nominations, while 16-year-old Lewis Gourley collected the Fort Cash for Kids Award. The Dunbar teenager was celebrated for his volunteer work with The Wave Project, a charity which aim to improve children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Richie Jeffrey, head of events, said: “The Forth Awards are always a really special afternoon as we celebrate local listeners who go over and above for their communities. Today was no exception as our sold out crowd in the Usher Hall enjoyed non-stop entertainment, music and comedy, as well as inspiring stories from our worthy winners.

“Forth 1 are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on these people and recognise them as pillars of our local community, and we’d like to thank today’s audience for supporting the event year after year.”

The full list of winners are:

The Forth Best Artist Award with Victor Paris

WINNER: CALLUM BEATTIE

Callum Beattie took home the Forth Best Artist Award. | Greg Macvean Photography

The Forth Local Hero Award with Edinburgh Evening News

WINNER: STEVEN MCLELLAND

Steven MacLellan won the Forth Local Hero Award. | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: JACK ‘O’ BRYAN’S

Jack 'O' Bryans won Forth Best Restaurant. | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: HUE AND CRY

Hue and Cry were awarded the Forth Contribution to Music Award. | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: HEAVEN 17

Heaven 17 took home the Forth Icon Award | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: SUSIE MCCABE

Susie McCabe won the Forth Fringe Award. | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: LEWIS GOURLAY

Teenager Lewis Gourley won the Forth Cash For Kids Award for his volunteering work. | Greg Macvean Photography

WINNER: MR RORY SWANN, QUEENSFERRY HIGH SCHOOL

WINNER: MURRAYSIDE CARE HOME

WINNER: CAMERA OBSCURA