Local heroes and music icons celebrated at Forth Awards 2024 with performances from Heaven 17 and Nathan Evans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A sold-out crowd at the city venue watched as community heroes were awarded for their work in the star-studded event. Winners were also treated to performances from ex-Atomic Kitten member Natasha Hamilton, singer-songwriter Nathan Evans, and 80s synth-pop icons Heaven 17.
Steven MacLellan, a former member of the Army Reserves, took home the Forth Local Hero Award sponsored by the Edinburgh Evening News, after his heroics in saving his neighbours from a tragic gas explosion in Baberton in December 2023.
Murrayside Care Home in Corstorphine was awarded with the Forth Best Workplace Award after manager Suzanne Welsh received hundreds of nominations, while 16-year-old Lewis Gourley collected the Fort Cash for Kids Award. The Dunbar teenager was celebrated for his volunteer work with The Wave Project, a charity which aim to improve children’s mental health and wellbeing.
Richie Jeffrey, head of events, said: “The Forth Awards are always a really special afternoon as we celebrate local listeners who go over and above for their communities. Today was no exception as our sold out crowd in the Usher Hall enjoyed non-stop entertainment, music and comedy, as well as inspiring stories from our worthy winners.
“Forth 1 are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on these people and recognise them as pillars of our local community, and we’d like to thank today’s audience for supporting the event year after year.”
The full list of winners are:
The Forth Best Artist Award with Victor Paris
WINNER: CALLUM BEATTIE
The Forth Local Hero Award with Edinburgh Evening News
WINNER: STEVEN MCLELLAND
WINNER: JACK ‘O’ BRYAN’S
WINNER: HUE AND CRY
WINNER: HEAVEN 17
WINNER: SUSIE MCCABE
WINNER: LEWIS GOURLAY
WINNER: MR RORY SWANN, QUEENSFERRY HIGH SCHOOL
WINNER: MURRAYSIDE CARE HOME
WINNER: CAMERA OBSCURA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.