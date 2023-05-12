Scotland’s largest and oldest charity book sale opens on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street for its 51st year.

Since its modest beginnings in 1973, the sale has raised millions of pounds for international development organisation Christian Aid, in support of its vital work around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as well as thousands of books, artwork, antiques, toys and games, this year’s sale will also include a special donation dating back to the first century – a collection of five large nails excavated from a Roman legionary fort in Perthshire in 1960.

Award-winning Scottish writer James Robertson is the patron of this year's Christian Aid book sale. His book, The Testament Of Gideon Mack, is currently one of the texts pupils study for National 5 English exams. Joining him at the sale were pupils Andrew Dallas, Shona Brown and Morven Gardner. Picture: Colin Hattersley.

The fort, at Inchtuthil, was established in AD82 or 83, making the nails almost 2,000 years old. Ried Zulager, who heads the sale’s team of specialists, said: “It’s certainly the oldest item ever offered at the sale, and indeed, the oldest item I have ever handled.” The dig at the fort yielded seven tons of nails used in building forts for the Roman campaigns against the Caledonians. While many went to museums around the country, some, including the set offered at the sale, were made into sets of five and sold, originally for 25 shillings.

Other highlights of the book sale include signed first editions donated by award-winning Scottish author James Robertson, who is this year’s sale patron. One of his books, The Testament of Gideon Mack, was long-listed for the Booker Prize and is currently one of the texts studied by school pupils sitting National 5 English exams. He is also co-founder of Itchy Coo, the Leith-based publishing house specialising in Scots language books for children and young adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West, said by raising money for Christian Aid, the sale provided help for some of the world’s poorest people. He aid: “Enthusiastic volunteers give generously of their time and skills in the intense period of preparation and of the sale. There is a real sense of community. Many memorable gems of conversation occur.

With all my heart, I commend this year’s Christian Aid Book Sale to the interest and support of one and all.”

Items for sale, along with the books, include a set of Roman nails dating back to the first century. They were excavated from a Roman legionary fort at Inchtuthil, Perthshire, in 1960. Picture: Colin Hattersley.

And head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: “We’re delighted to see St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church transformed once again into Scotland’s biggest charity book sale. I would like to thank all those working behind the scenes to make this 51st sale possible, and wish them a successful and busy event. This Christian Aid Week we’re standing in solidarity with our global neighbours in Malawi and the pigeon pea farmers who lost crops during Cyclone Freddy. By supporting the book sale on George Street, people will be helping to raise money towards our work in Malawi and around the world as we support communities living on the frontline of the climate crisis.”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad