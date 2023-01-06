Edinburgh has been revealed as having the most fined street in Britain when it comes to parking cars – outside of London.

Mare Street in the London Borough of Hackney took the unwanted title of Britain's worst street for parking after drivers were hit with a whopping 32,347 fines over a two-year period to July 2022 – totalling £2.26million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clapham Park Road in Lambeth raked in £2.03million, with 29,079 fines, while Millennium Way in Greenwich came third with 28,762 fines totalling £2.01million.

Edinburgh's George Street is the most fined street in Britain when it comes to parking cars – outside of London.

Elsewhere, wardens clamped down hard on drivers in Belfast, Bradford, Leicester, Stoke and Brighton & Hove.

But it was a street right here in Edinburgh that took the crown for the most-fined in Britain outside London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, no other road came close to George Street, where a staggering 11,851 punishments were given.

Experts from AppyParking+ analysed figures and compiled data using an average PCN cost of £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Hubert, CEO of AppyParking+, said: “Parking has become an increasingly stressful and complicated process for drivers – not knowing where is best for them to park, how long they can stay for, and also being charged significant fees for the privilege to park.

“This has become a significant problem for drivers in London, with certain areas racking up millions of pounds in fines each year, all at the expense of residents and visitors to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all looking for ways to save vital pennies amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, and parking is one area where millions are getting wasted due to a lack of clarity and understanding of restrictions.

“It is also an issue of wasting time and fuel whilst searching for somewhere they know they can legally park – meaning more emissions and more pollution of our streets all because we don't know where is right to park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, parking fines in George Street brought in more than £460,000 for the city council.

Altogether the ten streets in the city which saw the most fixed penalty notices for parking offences netted more than £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad