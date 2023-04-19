Male cancer charity Orchid is bringing its truly unique Great Willy Waddle fundraiser event to Edinburgh in June, with locals offered the opportunity to take part in the 2k fun run at Holyrood Park in an inflatable penis costume.

Orchid raises awareness and funds pioneering research into testicular, penile and prostate cancer, and holds regular fundraisers like The Great Willy Waddle to achieve this. To sign up for this Edinburgh event on June 17 at 2pm, anyone over 16 can visit the Orchid website and pay the £25 registration fee, which covers their suit which they can keep, and then waddle, jog or walk the route through Holyrood Park, with a minimum required sponsorship of £100 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has been held in London since 2016, with the Holyrood Park event in June the first time this novel way of raising funds to fight male cancers has ventured north of the border.

The Great Willy Waddle, coming to Holyrood Park, Edinburgh in June, has been raising funds for male cancer charity Orchid since 2016.

Dani Freedland, public fundraising lead for Orchid explained the importance of the event coming to Scotland. She said: "We look forward to hosting our much loved event at the iconic Holyrood Park. We are a national charity and Scotland is an area where we have a real presence in. Each year over 55,000 men in the UK are diagnosed with male cancer and hosting the event in Edinburgh reinforces the work we continue to do in the region.

"It's a fun, quirky event. I don't think there is anything else like it, we guarantee brilliant laughs. It's a great event to do in a wonderful park, while raising awareness and vital funds, which is so important. People love this event because it's so different and great fun. But it's actually raising a really important message with it, as people don't really talk about male cancer and this event can help start that conversation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad