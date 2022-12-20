Skiddle, the events discovery platform, has taken one thing off your to-do list for 2022 – and found some of the best NYE events in Edinburgh.

Hogmanay Party ft. Special guest DJ Irvine Welsh

Noir (Little White Pig), Dublin Street, Edinburgh

Celebrate 2022 and welcome in the new year in style, in one of new town's best kept secret venues. Soundtrack to your new year, provided by special guest DJ Irvine Welsh of Trainspotting fame, and local legends Mikey R, Bush, Mungo & David Lee.Exclusive 4-course Pre-party dinner also available.Tickets £20

Hogmanay Ceilidh Dance + Mad Ferret Hogmanay Hoolie

Stramash, Cowgate, Edinburgh

Head to Stramash this NYE for a Hogmanay Hoolie like no other. You will be greeted with a glass of Prosecco on arrival and then taught how to Ceilidh Dance like a true Scot.

'The Jig Show' - Rockin ceilidh band with a modern twist, will talk you through all the dance moves and even take a short break in the middle for light refreshments.

Includes access to Mad Ferret Hogmanay Hoolie 11pm until 5am.

The Mad Ferret Band are known on the Scottish music scene for their hard-hitting blend of traditional and contemporary folk music. Their lively, energetic performances are packed with “blisteringly fast mandolin solos”, tight vocal harmonies, driving Cajon beats and earth-moving guitar sounds.

Tickets available from £35.00 + BF.

Edinburgh Hogmanay Snow Ball Ceilidh

Assembly Rooms, George Street

The Capital's biggest indoor Hogmanay event is back for a 9th year on December 31.

A cherished Edinburgh night, it's the big one for glamour and kilts... indeed, if you're looking for a truly top Scottish NYE event, you've just found it.

Treat yourself to a breathtaking night to end the old year and bring in the new – in the Capital's finest civic venue. There is, quite literally, nowhere else in town to compare. Twin ballrooms await you, sparkling in winter décor.

There's a top, professional live ceilidh band in each magnificent ballroom: one is traditional, one contemporary. The superb Front Ballroom becomes a glitzy disco later in the night, while the dazzling Music Room Ballroom stays fully trad. Meanwhile, a spectacular drawing room becomes a silent disco – and all guests are welcome in anytime as it's a new, fun addition.

Pop out to see the midnight fireworks, then rejoin things!

Tickets available from £54.99 + BF.

Monsters Ball NYE 2022

Frankenstein, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh

Join the monster for his annual Monster Ball this Hogmanay.

Featuring live performers, drag queens, DJs on rotation, themed drinks and decor, and much more – this is an event not to be missed.

Fancy dress is encouraged (but not required). The monster looks forward to welcoming you…

Tickets available from £7.00 + BF.

Casino Royale - NYE 2022

Le Monde, George Street

Le Monde is hosting an event you will not want to miss, Casino Royale, featuring casino, entertainment, themed drinks and more.

The Bond-themed event will include drinks reception, casino tables, entertainment, live DJs and much more.

Dress to impress, and join for the most glamourous Hogmanay party in the city.