Edinburgh's Loony Dook: A look back at New Year's Day dips at South Queensferry over the years - in pictures
There are all sorts of ways to mark the start of a new year – but taking a dip in the chilly waters of the Firth of Firth must count as among the more challenging.
Edinburgh’s Loony Dook at South Queensferry is said to date back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested a January 1 dip as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers. From small beginnings, the event grew in size and popularity during the 1990s, was added to the official Edinburgh Hogmanay publicity material and was broadcast live by the BBC at the millennium.
The event usually attracts around 1,000 people, many in fancy dress, to raise money for charity. And some people come from abroad to take part in the annual swim.
The official Loony Dook was cancelled for new year 2021 and 2022 because of Covid and the 2023 event was not included in the official Hogmanay programme, but dedicated Dookers went ahead anyway.
Scroll through these pictures to enjoy Loony Dooks past – without having to take the plunge.