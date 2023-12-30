See how so many intrepid bathers have braved the cold to celebrate the change of year

There are all sorts of ways to mark the start of a new year – but taking a dip in the chilly waters of the Firth of Firth must count as among the more challenging.

Edinburgh’s Loony Dook at South Queensferry is said to date back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested a January 1 dip as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers. From small beginnings, the event grew in size and popularity during the 1990s, was added to the official Edinburgh Hogmanay publicity material and was broadcast live by the BBC at the millennium.

The event usually attracts around 1,000 people, many in fancy dress, to raise money for charity. And some people come from abroad to take part in the annual swim.

The official Loony Dook was cancelled for new year 2021 and 2022 because of Covid and the 2023 event was not included in the official Hogmanay programme, but dedicated Dookers went ahead anyway.

Scroll through these pictures to enjoy Loony Dooks past – without having to take the plunge.

1 . Ship ahoy Niamh O'onnell and Laura Mesa took to the sea in their specially-made boat as "Maids of the Forth" for the 2020 Loony Dook at South Queensferry. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

2 . An ice day for a dip It looks like these Loony Dookers found the water a little chilly when they went for their dip at South Queensferry on New Year's Day in 2010. Photo: Ian Rutherford Photo Sales

3 . Heads you win These four intrepid bathers donned fancy dress - and even fancier headgear - to take part in the 2015 Loony Dook. Photo: HEMEDIA Photo Sales

4 . Splash of colour Fancy dress is a regular feature of the Loony Dook. These friends dressed in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet to give a rainbow start to the new year in 2020. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales