The new state-of-the-art centre, whose role is as a community sports facility, has improved indoor facilities including two multi-sport games halls with seating, three fitness studios and a gym with triple the number of exercise stations. Members of the public were first welcomed to the £47 million building in July this year after four and a half years after the closure of the old centre, which was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and later hosted the 1986 Commonwealth Games too.

Now Edinburgh council will celebrate the official opening of the top-of-the-range centre on 4 November. To coincide with the opening over that weekend of 5 and 6, there will be kids’ coaching, gym, fitness classes, racquet sports, and the running track and athletics area available for anyone to come and try for free. There’s also an opportunity to join for 1p over that weekend under the Penny campaign, available until the 6 November.

Donald Goldsmith, Manager at Meadowbank Sports Centre said: “My team and I have been enjoying welcoming customers old and new to these state-of-the-art facilities but there are still lots of people across the city who haven’t had the opportunity to see this fantastic new facility for Edinburgh. So, whether it’s for nostalgic reasons or with a view to signing up for membership, please do take the opportunity to pay us a visit. I know you’ll be impressed. We have a fantastic joining offer of just 1p across the weekend too – our Penny Campaign, which is only available until 6th November, so don’t miss out on this fantastic offer to kick start your fitness and wellbeing routine.”

Meadowbank sports centre will hold a free open weekend in November (PIC: Chris Watt)

Edinburgh Leisure has different memberships that are flexible and affordable including Gym, Swim or Fitness Class package or Edinburgh Leisure’s most popular Full Fitness membership giving unlimited access to all their venues across the city. Young adults 18-24 can opt for unlimited access to gyms, pools, classes and climbing for just £25 a month. Members get priority bookings, free gym introduction and there is no contract – customers can freeze or cancel their membership at any time.

The new Meadowbank Centre in Edinburgh offers

- Outdoor eight-lane athletics track with a 499-seat stand and outdoor throwing and jumps area

- A 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture - Chris Watt Photography

- Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating

- A hall for trampolining and dance

- Two fitness studios, which include world-renowned Les Mills programme of classes, smart tech bars and weights

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The fitness class timetable will open with 92 classes

- A Cycle Studio with Life Fitness IC7 bikes and ICG myride and Les Mills RPM classes

- A gym with Life Fitness equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, Watt bikes, SkiErg, row and Cybex SPARC machines (capacity – 90)

- Combined bumped plates weighs in the gym – 2927.5kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Combined dumbbell weight in the gym – 1,918kg

- 40+ pieces of resistance and free weights equipment

- Two squash courts

- A combat studio for martial arts

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A boxing gym

- Two 3G (synthetic) pitches, including one with a 499-seat stand

- A hospitality suite and event-hosting facilities