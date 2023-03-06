Step inside Edinburgh’s latest visitor attraction

With Edinburgh’s newest visitor attraction opening its doors last weekend, we’ve taken a first look inside to see what people can expect when they visit the museum on Chalmers Close.

Situated off the High Street, the Museum of Magic, Fortune Telling and Witchcraft takes visitors back to one of the darkest periods in Scotland’s history, the Witchcraft trials in Scotland from 1590-1662, when 4000 people were executed here for witchcraft. The museum also explores the magic world, particularly folk magic and protection magic, which was used to protect properties from bad spirits.

The museum features many artefacts from over the centuries about magic and witch hunting in Scotland for visitors to enjoy. With the museum’s location in Edinburgh’s old town, it offers the perfect spot to look back at some of Scotland’s most mysterious and darkest history from hundreds of years ago.

1 . Opening night The museum's curator Ash William Mills at the opening night last weekend speaking to visitors. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2 . First visitors Visitors have a look around the museum at all the displays and artefacts, at the museum's opening night. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

3 . Pictures The museum is full of interesting pieces about witchcraft and magic including these pictures on the walls. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

4 . Witch This spooky witch watches over visitors to the museum. Photo: sub Photo Sales