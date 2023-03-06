Plans for new flats at a derelict harbour site at Leith Waterfront could now see student accommodation included in the ‘co-living’ development.

Views of the public are being sought on updated plans for 293 flats in the new 'residential serviced living development' next to Ocean Terminal in Leith, described as offering serviced accommodation which is “affordable and hassle-free”. Following an initial public exhibition which took place in December, a second exhibition of the latest proposals will take place on Tuesday, March 7 between 2pm and 7pm at Ocean Terminal.

Ocean Point 2, which will offer fully-furnished flats at all-inclusive rents with communal lounges and other shared social spaces, could see purpose-built student flats forming part of the plans, with developers Harrison claiming there's a shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the area. A spokesperson claimed purpose-built student accommodation has the “potential to free-up much needed family homes currently occupied by students locally.”

Ocean Point 2 will form part of huge Waterfront development

Purpose-built student accommodation is also being considered in plans for neighbouring Ocean Point 1, whose occupiers include VisitScotland. The brownfield site will aim to comprise a mix of homes, a high proportion of which will be for families, alongside student flats. A spokesperson for Harrison Developments said: “Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and other uses to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community. Regenerating a current brownfield site, we look forward to continue to engage with the local community following our first exhibition last year and providing it with the opportunity to input their views and further shape our ambitious proposals.”