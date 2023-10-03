Photographer Euan Myles, born and raised in Nottingham, but who now has a studio at Albert Street, won gold in the Environment category for his series of five images of the streets of Edinburgh when refuse collectors went on strike for better pay and conditions in August 2022.
1. Golden bins
The first of Edinburgh-based photographer Euan Myles' five photos of the overflowing bins in Edinburgh during the binmen's strike in August 22, which won him gold in the Environment category at the The Association of Photographers' 38th Photography Awards (first launched in 1984). Photo: Euan Myles
2. Rubbish art
Euan Myles said of his winning photos: “It is true that you only miss them (refuse collectors) once they stop doing their job! In August in Edinburgh, the world-famous Edinburgh Festival and Festival Fringe were in full swing with tourists from all over the world able to enjoy culture of the highest order after the pandemic years. But instead of pristine mediaeval and Georgian city, they were faced at every turn with overflowing bins of rotting food and drink, pavements that your feet would adhere to and rats running a riot in the middle of the day." Photo: Euan Myles
3. Bins at night
Euan continued: "Eventually, after four weeks, the strike was called off to the great relief of all and hopefully with a greater appreciation of the men and women who deal with our rubbish. I decided one night to go out and photograph some of the piles of rubbish and detritus that had started to build up around every bin. I took lights and lit them up in the middle of the night to document this strike." Photo: Euan Myles
4. Rubbish jokes
Euan also came across some Edinburgh banter while taking the photos of the overflowing bins. He said: "Almost every five minutes while photographing several dozen bins I would get the fantastic retort of 'Don’t bother photographing that it’s going to be a rubbish photograph'." Photo: Euan Myles