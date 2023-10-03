News you can trust since 1873
Gold for Edinburgh photographer at prestigious awards
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

An Edinburgh-based photographer has won a top prize at the The Association of Photographers’ Photography Awards 2023 for his photos of overflowing bins in Edinburgh last year during the Fringe Festival.

Photographer Euan Myles, born and raised in Nottingham, but who now has a studio at Albert Street, won gold in the Environment category for his series of five images of the streets of Edinburgh when refuse collectors went on strike for better pay and conditions in August 2022.

Euan Myles said of his winning photos: “It is true that you only miss them (refuse collectors) once they stop doing their job! In August in Edinburgh, the world-famous Edinburgh Festival and Festival Fringe were in full swing with tourists from all over the world able to enjoy culture of the highest order after the pandemic years. But instead of pristine mediaeval and Georgian city, they were faced at every turn with overflowing bins of rotting food and drink, pavements that your feet would adhere to and rats running a riot in the middle of the day."

Euan continued: "Eventually, after four weeks, the strike was called off to the great relief of all and hopefully with a greater appreciation of the men and women who deal with our rubbish. I decided one night to go out and photograph some of the piles of rubbish and detritus that had started to build up around every bin. I took lights and lit them up in the middle of the night to document this strike."

Euan also came across some Edinburgh banter while taking the photos of the overflowing bins. He said: "Almost every five minutes while photographing several dozen bins I would get the fantastic retort of 'Don’t bother photographing that it’s going to be a rubbish photograph'."

