News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 28 photos looking back at the Fringe in the 2010s

Memories from August in Edinburgh in the 2010s
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe coming to an end on Monday, we’ve taken a look back in our archives at photos of the world’s largest arts festival taken in the 2010s.

With us already looking back at the Fringe in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, we finish our round-up in the 2010s. The usual sights of the Fringe were captured by our photographers in the 2010s, including young comedians who went onto bigger and better things after appearing in Edinburgh, including Kevin Bridges, Josie Long and James Acaster. While, top talent including Succession actor Brian Cox and children’s author Julia Donaldson were also in town.

The final day of the 2012 Fringe Festival. Pictured are some performers packing up and heading for home.

1. Edinburgh Beatles

The final day of the 2012 Fringe Festival. Pictured are some performers packing up and heading for home. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
A young Kevin Bridges is presented with the award for best Fringe comedy by Grant and Arlene at the Radio Forth Awards in 2010. The Glasgow comedian is now a household name and has played to thousands of people all over the world including a record-breaking 16 sold out nights at the Hydro last year.

2. Rising star

A young Kevin Bridges is presented with the award for best Fringe comedy by Grant and Arlene at the Radio Forth Awards in 2010. The Glasgow comedian is now a household name and has played to thousands of people all over the world including a record-breaking 16 sold out nights at the Hydro last year. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Photo Sales
Crowds gathered on Lothian Road as projections lit up the Usher Hall in Edinburgh as the city's famous Fringe festival season got underway in 2018.

3. Bright lights

Crowds gathered on Lothian Road as projections lit up the Usher Hall in Edinburgh as the city's famous Fringe festival season got underway in 2018. Photo: David Cheskin/ PA

Photo Sales
Comedian James Acaster, who is now a household name and regular on comedy panel TV shows, was a finalist in the 2012 Fosters Comedy Awards at the Fringe, he lost out to winner Doctor Brown.

4. Award nominee

Comedian James Acaster, who is now a household name and regular on comedy panel TV shows, was a finalist in the 2012 Fosters Comedy Awards at the Fringe, he lost out to winner Doctor Brown. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesEdinburghJosie LongJames AcasterSuccession