With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe coming to an end on Monday, we’ve taken a look back in our archives at photos of the world’s largest arts festival taken in the 2010s.

With us already looking back at the Fringe in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, we finish our round-up in the 2010s. The usual sights of the Fringe were captured by our photographers in the 2010s, including young comedians who went onto bigger and better things after appearing in Edinburgh, including Kevin Bridges, Josie Long and James Acaster. While, top talent including Succession actor Brian Cox and children’s author Julia Donaldson were also in town.