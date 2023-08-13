News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Famous faces spotted in Edinburgh this August

Celebrities have been spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe coming to the halfway point, we asked you to send in your photos of famous people you have spotted in the Capital this August.

And you didn’t disappoint, sending us great photos of starts of TV and film including Ewan McGregor, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner and Clive Anderson. Other celebrities spotted in Edinburgh this month so far include MP Mhairi Black, comedian David Baddiel and actor Martin Compston.

Michelle Kelly sent in this photo of comedian and 8 out of 10 Cats TV show host Jimmy Carr at St James Quarter this month with her son, taken on Sunday, August 6.

1. Jimmy Car

Michelle Kelly sent in this photo of comedian and 8 out of 10 Cats TV show host Jimmy Carr at St James Quarter this month with her son, taken on Sunday, August 6. Photo: Michelle Kelly

Ryan Jones sent in this photo of him with the Irish comedian. He said: "Ed Byrne came into my shop other day. Such a lovely dude."

2. Ed Byrne

Ryan Jones sent in this photo of him with the Irish comedian. He said: "Ed Byrne came into my shop other day. Such a lovely dude." Photo: Ryan Jones

Trainspotting and Star Wars star, Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor, right, popped into Cappuccino in Edinburgh for a cup of coffee at the start of the month.

3. Ewan McGregor

Trainspotting and Star Wars star, Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor, right, popped into Cappuccino in Edinburgh for a cup of coffee at the start of the month. Photo: Cappuccino

English television and radio presenter, comedy writer, and former barrister Clive Anderson was spotted in Edinburgh by Susan Fildes, who said: "When Clive met Susie."

4. Clive Anderson

English television and radio presenter, comedy writer, and former barrister Clive Anderson was spotted in Edinburgh by Susan Fildes, who said: "When Clive met Susie." Photo: Susan Fildes

