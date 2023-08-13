Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Famous faces spotted in Edinburgh this August
Celebrities have been spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe
With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe coming to the halfway point, we asked you to send in your photos of famous people you have spotted in the Capital this August.
And you didn’t disappoint, sending us great photos of starts of TV and film including Ewan McGregor, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner and Clive Anderson. Other celebrities spotted in Edinburgh this month so far include MP Mhairi Black, comedian David Baddiel and actor Martin Compston.
Page 1 of 3