News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 17 photos looking back at the Fringe in the 1990s

Memories from August in Edinburgh in the 1990s
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe fast approaching, we’ve taken a look back in our archives for photos of the annual event during the 1990s.

Upcoming comedians performing at the Fringe in the 1990s included household names of today including Al Murray and Johnny Vegas. And throughout the decade local residents and visitors gathered in large numbers for the ever popular Festival Cavalcade through the city centre and Fringe Sunday at Holyrood Park.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the 1980s – in pictures

A passerby stops to look in the window of Edinburgh department store Frasers, unsure about Daniel Casey and Susan Adams, who were appearing in 'September in the Rain' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1991.

1. In the shop window

A passerby stops to look in the window of Edinburgh department store Frasers, unsure about Daniel Casey and Susan Adams, who were appearing in 'September in the Rain' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1991. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Traffic warden Audrey Banks threatens to book WHALE theatre's ticket office (half a car attached to their Broughton Street venue) during Edinburgh Festival 1993.

2. Traffic ticket

Traffic warden Audrey Banks threatens to book WHALE theatre's ticket office (half a car attached to their Broughton Street venue) during Edinburgh Festival 1993. Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
The late, great Paul O'Grady, in drag as his alter ego Lily Savage, mimics a cardboard cut-out of himself outside the Assembly Rooms, where he was appearing during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1992.

3. Lily Savage

The late, great Paul O'Grady, in drag as his alter ego Lily Savage, mimics a cardboard cut-out of himself outside the Assembly Rooms, where he was appearing during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1992. Photo: Jack Crombie

Photo Sales
An inflatable dragon hides amongst the crowd at Holyrood Park Edinburgh on Fringe Sunday, August 1992.

4. Dragon fun

An inflatable dragon hides amongst the crowd at Holyrood Park Edinburgh on Fringe Sunday, August 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MemoriesEdinburghJohnny Vegas