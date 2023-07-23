With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe fast approaching, we’ve taken a look back in our archives for photos of the annual event during the 1990s .

Upcoming comedians performing at the Fringe in the 1990s included household names of today including Al Murray and Johnny Vegas. And throughout the decade local residents and visitors gathered in large numbers for the ever popular Festival Cavalcade through the city centre and Fringe Sunday at Holyrood Park.