With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe now well underway, we’ve taken a look back in our archives for photos of the annual event during the 2000s.

There are some great Fringe memories in here, including young comedy acts who have gone onto better and bigger things since appearing in Edinburgh, such as Michael McIntyre, Rhod Gilbert and Flight of the Conchords. There are also the normal weird and wonderful sights from years gone by that hit Edinburgh every August.