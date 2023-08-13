News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 27 photos looking back at the Fringe in the noughties

Memories from August in Edinburgh in the 2000s
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe now well underway, we’ve taken a look back in our archives for photos of the annual event during the 2000s.

There are some great Fringe memories in here, including young comedy acts who have gone onto better and bigger things since appearing in Edinburgh, such as Michael McIntyre, Rhod Gilbert and Flight of the Conchords. There are also the normal weird and wonderful sights from years gone by that hit Edinburgh every August.

This street performer attracted a large crowd on the High Street, Edinburgh, during the Fringe in 2004.

1. Juggling act

This street performer attracted a large crowd on the High Street, Edinburgh, during the Fringe in 2004. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Jordan Young as Malcolm Biggar - the ironically-named short hero of young Scottish company Vox Motus's show, Slick, at the Fringe in 2008.

2. Weird and wonderful

Jordan Young as Malcolm Biggar - the ironically-named short hero of young Scottish company Vox Motus's show, Slick, at the Fringe in 2008. Photo: Neil Hanna

Two Ali G lookalikes helping promote the Fringe 2 for 1 ticket offer in 2001.

3. You get me?

Two Ali G lookalikes helping promote the Fringe 2 for 1 ticket offer in 2001. Photo: David Moir

Stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter relaxes in Edinburgh during his 2007 Fringe run at the Udderbelly.

4. Chilled out

Stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter relaxes in Edinburgh during his 2007 Fringe run at the Udderbelly. Photo: Neil Hanna

