Edinburgh based Pivot Pole Studios was founded five years ago and its popularity has seen recent classes sold out each week with a waiting list of up to 80 people

A popular Edinburgh pole dance studio has lodged a planning application to move into a Leith premises – a move the business owner said has been four years in the making.

Jess Knapper, Pivot Pole Studios owner and teacher for nearly a decade, said plans to relocate into a larger studio were necessary after the school ‘very quickly outgrew [its] current studio space’ that operates out of the Biscuit Factory on Anderson Place.

The surge in popularity in recent years prompted Jess to launch a Crowdfunder campaign last month, that has since seen tremendous support to reach its goal of generating £10,000. Should the Edinburgh business owner acquire all funds and receive planning permission, the new studio will benefit from improved facilities, central heating and better access to public transport.

Pivot Pole Studios owner, Jess Knapper hopes to relocate her business to a premises at Timber Bush near the Shore

Jess explained on the Crowdfunder page: “At the moment our classes are fully booked each week with a waiting list of between 60 to 80 people desperate to come and move with us - and that’s every week. We want to welcome them just as badly but to do that we need to find a bigger space so we can keep with the increase in demand.

Jess added: “Our dream has always been to build a community of like-minded, supportive people who share a love of pole and offer an enhanced experience for our members. The new space we are looking at will boast enough space for three more poles, a waiting area, windows that open, and easier access into classes so you won’t have to wait outside in the cold.”

The studio owner said the timetable of pole dance and flexibility classes is not just a rewarding physical activity but also has a positive impact on mental health. Jess said that she along with many of her students credit pole for boosting ‘self-worth, body acceptance and mental health.’

After launching in early August the campaign has generated more than £8,700 from more than 100 supporters. In addition to funds raised, the campaign has also seen 89 people support the application on the council’s planning portal against six objectors. The application for the 100 square metre, first floor site at Timber Bush on the Shore will change the use of the space from class 4 (business) to class 11 (assembly and leisure).

Several regulars who have donated to the campaign have left messages of support on the Crowdfunder page. One said: “I love the space and so hope permission gets approved and we'll all be able to come to many more classes. Pivot has done so much for me and expanding will allow many more people to join and feel the same.”