An Edinburgh fountain has been named the UK's most picturesque water fountain in a study looking at the most Instagrammable water fountains in the world.

Ross Fountain, located near Edinburgh Castle in Princes Street Gardens, is the most photographed fountain in the UK, with almost 12,000 hashtag posts on Instagram.

It is also included in the international top 10 ranking of the most Instagrammable water fountains in the world, coming 10th, with the world-famous Trevi Fountain in Rome crowned the most Instagrammable water fountain in the world, with 718,968 hashtag posts. The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas and Jet d’Eau in Geneva follow as some of the most breathtaking water fountains worldwide.

Edinburgh’s Ross Fountain has been named the most beautiful water fountain in the UK based on Instagram posts. | s4svisuals - stock.adobe.com

On the UK list, the Ross Fountain, gifted to Edinburgh in 1869, was top with 11,892 posts, with London’s Victoria Fountain next with 7,377 posts, making it the only other UK fountain in the world’s top 20, with the Buckingham Palace attraction coming in 15th place.

To find out which is the world’s most loved water fountain, VegasSlotsOnline analysed the number of hashtag posts each of the most popular fountains in the world and in the UK received on Instagram, to identify which are the most frequently photographed, and thus most Instagrammable fountains around the globe.

The only Scottish entry in the UK top 10, Ross Fountain was more popular than The Steble Fountain in Liverpool and the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain and Trafalgar Square fountains in London.

While on the list of the most beautiful fountains in the world, the Edinburgh fountain was more popular than landmarks including the The Burj Khalifa Fountain in Dubai and Neptune Fountain in Florence, as well as the Magic Fountain of Montjuïc in Barcelona and the Stravinsky Fountain in Paris.