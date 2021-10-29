Edinburgh's Witchery by the Castle unveils public display of 500 Halloween pumpkins

Edinburgh's iconic five-star Witchery by the Castle is celebrating Halloween on Sunday by unveiling a public display of 500 pumpkins. Photograph David Cheskin.

The five-star boutique hotel and restaurant on Castlehill, located opposite Edinburgh Castle, has teamed up with Phantassie Farm in East Lothian to create the Halloween spectacle featuring hundreds of brightly coloured pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

October 31 is a double celebration for owner James Thomson, as he celebrates 43 years since opening the doors of Edinburgh’s Witchery by the Castle when he was just 20 years old.

Thomson, said: “The Witchery by the Castle is the perfect setting for our magical Halloween display, right in the heart of Edinburgh’s Medieval Old Town, which we’re encouraging the public to come along and view for themselves.

“Housed in a collection of 16th-century buildings, The Witchery by the Castle has become a much-loved Edinburgh institution since I established it over 40 years ago.

“Our guests are drawn to the rich baroque surroundings of the original oak-panelled Witchery, as well as the elegant candle-lit elegant charm of the Secret Garden restaurant. Our nine theatrical suites are each lavishly decorated and offer a mix of romance, opulence and magic.

“Right on the doorstep of The Witchery, you’re spoilt for choice in terms of history and heritage, including Edinburgh Castle, Mary King’s Close, St Giles Cathedral and Gladstone’s Land on the Royal Mile. All of which have inspired what you see at The Witchery today.”

For more information about The Witchery by the Castle, visit www.thewitchery.com

