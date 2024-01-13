In total 160 staff are employed at the eight facilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight Edinburgh Leisure venues could be forced to close their doors without a cash injection from the council, amid a £3.6m funding shortfall.

It comes after a presentation entitled “venue closures” presented to the company’s board showed eight venues listed as part of ‘2024/25 financial planning’ – which would save the organisation just under £2m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the list was: outdoor pitches and pitch venues at Niddire’s Jack Kane Sports Centre, Meggetland Sports Complex and Saughton Sports Complex; Portobello Swim Centre; Kirkliston Leisure Centre; Leisure facilities at Wester Hailes High School; Gracemount Leisure Centre; and Glenogle Swim Centre, Stockbridge. In total 160 staff members are currently employed across the eight facilities.

Portobello swimming pool is one of the eight venues at risk of closure

A council source said the situation had become “so grave” that bosses had “identified eight sites they would close and hand the keys back to Edinburgh Council”.

One councillor said it “shows the impact the cash crisis would have on some of our best loved Victorian swimming baths in Portobello and Stockbridge”.

However Labour council leader Cammy Day and Edinburgh Leisure CEO have said the list represented a “worst case scenario” situation and there are currently no plans to close any venue across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other options being considered by Edinburgh Leisure include increasing charges by up to eight per cent and reducing opening hours, a report to the council’s Policy and Sustainability Committee said.

Political leaders say more cash for the council-owned company will be a “key priority” when they meet to agree the budget next month.

In an email to staff on Thursday Ms Peebles said the list was shown to the board “to illustrate the extent of the closures to venues and services to address the estimated funding gap in 2024/25”.

Conservative leader Iain Whyte said: “It is imperative that we help Edinburgh Leisure keep these venues open and I hope this news will put an end to politically motivated campaigns over wages which are rightly an issue for the company. After all, the council’s key aim should be maintaining and improving services for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the increasingly difficult financial picture have surfaced amid a row about Edinburgh Leisure withdrawing from paying all its staff the Real Living Wage.

The organisation has said it “aspires” to pay the Real Living Wage but was no longer able to due to “significant financial challenges” caused by rising energy costs and inflation among other factors.

The SNP group say it is “unacceptable” some leisure staff are on “poverty wages”. However the council leader said during a meeting this week if the council insists the company signs back up to the living wage scheme this “will effectively mean closures of facilities across the city”.

SNP councillor Kate Campbell called the list “really worrying”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s shocking that this only came to light because SNP councillors have been pushing to get more information about why Edinburgh Leisure stopped paying the real living wage.

“We proposed to increase Edinburgh Leisure’s budget this year but that was shot down by the Labour administration with help from their friends in the Tories and Lib Dems. And now it seems we’re at crisis point.

“Those parties need to step up and finally join the SNP to put in place a plan for how Edinburgh Leisure can pay staff a decent wage and keep our much loved sports facilities open in our communities.”

Ms Peebles said: “The financial challenges facing the organisation in 2024/25 are significant. Inflation continues to affect our cost base and we have estimated a £750,000 increase in energy costs; meaning our gas and electricity costs in 2024/25 will be £2.75m higher than pre pandemic levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to continue supporting the health and well-being of the city, keep all our venues open, and work towards paying the Real Living Wage.”

“The list of venues was put together to illustrate the magnitude of the financial challenges the organisation is facing in 2024/25 and not for decision making purposes. The information was prepared to emphasise significant venue closures would not address the estimated funding gap.”

She added: “We identified in a report which went to the Policy and Sustainability Committee just this week that if we closed six venues it would realise £1 million, but it was very much illustrative and worst case scenario planning.

“But even at the committee councillors raised the matter of the ensuing costs if venues were transferred back to the council who would then have to pay rates etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad