Escapee cockatiel flew from Prestonpans to Yorkshire - but has now been reunited with owner in East Lothian

Jack the cockatiel has been reunited with her owner, after flying all the way from her home in Prestonpans to Yorkshire.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 30th May 2022, 11:30 am

Jack’s owners feared they would never see their pet again, after she went missing on April 16.

Desperate, they put out an appeal on a lost birds page on Facebook, asking if anyone had seen the bird.

After five weeks, they were shocked to receive a message from a man living in Yorkshire – 200 miles away from Prestonpans – who had found the cockatiel.

Jack’s owners daughter made an update on Facebook, writing: "Thanks everyone for sharing.

"After 5 weeks and thinking we'd never get her back. Jack is on her way home.

"She has been on a massive adventure and made it all the way to Yorkshire.

Jack the cockatiel, who travelled 200 miles from her home in Prestonpans to Yorkshire.

"She has a few wee scratches and seems to have gotten herself into a bit of a war with a few wild birds, but apart from that she was happy to be reunited.”

