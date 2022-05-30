Jack’s owners feared they would never see their pet again, after she went missing on April 16.

Desperate, they put out an appeal on a lost birds page on Facebook, asking if anyone had seen the bird.

After five weeks, they were shocked to receive a message from a man living in Yorkshire – 200 miles away from Prestonpans – who had found the cockatiel.

Jack’s owners daughter made an update on Facebook, writing: "Thanks everyone for sharing.

"After 5 weeks and thinking we'd never get her back. Jack is on her way home.

"She has been on a massive adventure and made it all the way to Yorkshire.

Jack the cockatiel, who travelled 200 miles from her home in Prestonpans to Yorkshire.