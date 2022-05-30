Jack’s owners feared they would never see their pet again, after she went missing on April 16.
Desperate, they put out an appeal on a lost birds page on Facebook, asking if anyone had seen the bird.
After five weeks, they were shocked to receive a message from a man living in Yorkshire – 200 miles away from Prestonpans – who had found the cockatiel.
Read More
Jack’s owners daughter made an update on Facebook, writing: "Thanks everyone for sharing.
"After 5 weeks and thinking we'd never get her back. Jack is on her way home.
"She has been on a massive adventure and made it all the way to Yorkshire.
"She has a few wee scratches and seems to have gotten herself into a bit of a war with a few wild birds, but apart from that she was happy to be reunited.”