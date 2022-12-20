Talk about good timing, with Christmas just days away! A mystery EuroMillions winner from Edinburgh has scooped a whopping £112,168.30 on The National Lottery.

The lucky local man, known only as Mr. J, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on December 6 and plans to pay off his mortgage and go on holiday with his winnings.

The man, who played a Lucky Dip via The National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What brilliant news for Mr. J for winning this fantastic prize – he can now look forward to living mortgage free and having a holiday of a lifetime.”

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at the Commonwealth Games.

