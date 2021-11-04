Fire Club Edinburgh: Amazing video shows fire jugglers and spinners at iconic Capital beauty spot
An amazing video shows talented fire spinners and jugglers on the beautiful Calton Hill as the Fire Club Edinburgh show off their skills.
Fire Club is a group who usually meet on the Meadows to practise their fire skills.
They worked with Cinema Chef to make an incredible video that shows them at twilight displaying their talent.
A spokesperson for the group explained: “Fire Club is happening usually on Monday evenings in Meadows.
Read More
"There are around 2000 members on the Facebook group and dozens sometimes hundreds attend every week practice.
“It is truly a beautiful experience for all in attendance.
"Big and wonderful community of fire spinners, jugglers and all the artistic or circus like movement amateurs and specialists who meet and share their passion.”
The production company who made the video are Cinema Chef, a creative film and photography duo born in Poland but based in Edinburgh for the last 4 years.