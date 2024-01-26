Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the back of the recent sold-out 30th anniversary celebrations, organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay have today announced a limited release of early-bird tickets for its world-famous Street Party on Princes Street to take place on New Year’s Eve this year.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, which is produced by Unique Assembly on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council, will run from Sunday, December 29 through to New Year’s Day 2025, and local party-goers and revellers from around the world will be able to secure their place at the event, as a limited number of tickets go on sale from Wednesday, January 31 priced at 2023’s prices of £28.50 and EH postcode resident tickets at a discounted £23.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100,000 people joined the celebrations last month to bring in the bells in the capital, with four-days of events across the city centre including the famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, headline Concert in the Gardens with cultural icons Pulp, and the world-famous Midnight Moment fireworks display from Edinburgh Castle, visible from across the city, with images broadcast live to over a million viewers across Scotland and beamed around the world.

Early-bird tickets for the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party 2024 will be available to purchase from the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay website. The limited number of tickets will be frozen at 2023’s price of £28.50/ EH Postcode £23.50 (inc. fees) and revellers are encouraged to sign up to the official mailing list at edinburghshogmanay.com to be amongst the first to secure Street Party tickets and future announcements. Further tickets and programme details for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024 will be released later in the year.

Dani Rae and Al Thomson, co-directors of UniqueAssembly said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023 was the perfect way to celebrate the festival’s 30th anniversary and will be remembered as one of the best, showing the world once again that Edinburgh is THE place to be at Hogmanay. On the back of a sell-out year and global coverage, we’re already receiving enquiries from around the world on how people can join this year’s party, so are thrilled to let people book their places early.

"Our early-bird tickets for the 2024 Street Party will be price-matched to 2023’s prices so that more people can plan early and take part in one of the best New Year’s Eve parties in the world!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 14 events took place across the four-day festival at the end of 2023 into the New Year, including the much-anticipated return of the Torchlight Procession, where 20,000 people lit-up the Old Town, fundraising for local charity partners Social Bite and shining a light on homelessness across Scotland. The Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party welcomed 40,000 revellers to enjoy a packed programme of live music, DJs, Street Theatre, and four world-class firework displays from Edinburgh’s Castle. The festival culminated with free family friendly Sprogmanay events and the First Footin’ culture trail on New Year’s Day.

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “Once again, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities have been a huge success and lived up to their internationally renowned reputation. For this 30th anniversary celebration, seeing in the New Year alongside the tens of thousands in attendance was a spectacular and unforgettable experience.

“We’re committed to putting on the highest calibre events possible for our residents and visitors, and we’ll be working closely with the organisers and partner agencies as we prepare for the 2024 edition. I’d encourage people to take advantage of the early bird tickets for our world-famous Street Party when they go on sale next week.

“Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a cornerstone of the Capital’s cultural calendar bringing in huge economic, social, and cultural benefits for our city and I’m excited to see what the future brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad