After receiving their first health check and vaccination, Five Sisters Zoo are delighted to confirm they have two males and one female.

This brings the total number of kittens born at the park to six over the past 16 months.

Five Sisters Zoo are celebrating the birth of three critically endangered Scottish Wildcat kittens

The kittens have been named Barra, Rum and Rona, following the Scottish isle’s theme from the previous kittens Harris, Arran and Jura.

Visitors are now able to see the playful new additions as they explore their surroundings and get up to mischief with their older siblings.

Gary Curran, head carnivore keeper at FSZ, said: “With the Scottish Wildcat population being so fragile it’s fantastic to have yet another successful breeding season.

“After we decided we wanted to continue the Scottish Isle theme it did not take us long to come up with the names Rum, Rona and Barra.”

