Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan visits Edinburgh hairdressers ahead of filming for Netflix Eurovision movie

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan turned up at a hairdressing salon in Edinburgh this week.

It is understood he was there with his wife who was getting a haircut.

Pierce Brosnan at the hairdressers. Pic: Cheynes Hairdressing/Facebook

READ MORE: Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan goes sightseeing in Edinburgh while filming new Eurovision movie

A Facebook post on Tuesday from Cheynes Hairdressing read: "When you have a visit in the salon from one of the great 007s, Pierce Brosnan!!!

"What a lovely guy and so down to earth. He made the team at Lothian Road's day... Hopefully the girls have calmed down a bit now."

Brosnan is one of the stars featuring in the spoof Netflix movie Eurovision. It follows the journey of two Icelandic musicians taking part in the 1972 Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the Capital.

Pictures emerged this week of Anchorman star Will Ferrell and co-star Rachel McAdams filming at various spots around the city centre for the movie.

On Tuesday, the two were seen embracing on a Calton Hill bench as they filmed a scene in which the co-stars almost kissed.

