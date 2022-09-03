Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Young died after the motorbike he was riding with a friend ploughed into a bin lorry in Koh Samui in the early hours of the morning.

Originally from Bonnyrigg, James was living in Thailand and his family are now hoping to bring his body back to Scotland for his funeral.

His friends are raising funds to help his dad Steve pay for the transportation and to give James a special send off once he is back in the country.

James Young was killed in the horror crash

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Ross, who was friends with James for 12 years, launched a GoFundMe page which, in less than 24 hours, has already raised £7,800.

He said: “Due to the nature and location of his passing, James’s family now face the harsh reality of this tragic event and the financial burden they weren’t prepared for.

“Myself, James's family and friends would be forever grateful if you could give whatever you can. Even if you can't donate, please share the page far and wide, which will help bring James home to Scotland for the send off he truly deserves.

“All funds will be sent to James's dad, Steve Young, to pay for all services related to bringing James home from Thailand and contributing to his funeral arrangements.”

He also paid tribute to his friend, who he described as a “brother from another mother”.

"Words cannot describe how we are all feeling just now, and our hearts go out to James's family and close friends,” he said.

“Anyone who knew James would agree that he was simply an absolute gem. A young man who would do anything for anyone and just a beautiful soul inside and out.”

Donations have been made by 139 people, many of whom left messages to and memories of James.

One said: “Rest in peace big lad. Plenty of memories plenty of laughs. I’ll miss you.”

Another, who couldn’t believe the news, said: “Love you big guy. How did we end up here?”